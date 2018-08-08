

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in July, though fractionally, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.46 percent year-over-year in July, just above the 1.45 percent climb in June. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.12 percent annually in July and utility costs by 3.87 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.68 percent from June, when it increased by 0.16 percent. It was the first decrease in six months.



