

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the 'Company') (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546) Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the 'Fund')



8 August, 2018



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulations'), the Company announces that it was on 8 August, 2018 informed of the following transaction by Philean Trust Company Limited, a company connected with one of the Company's directors, Mr Bisson, by virtue of his being a director of that company.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philean Trust Company Limited | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Person closely associated with Philip | | | |Bisson, Director | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Middlefield Canadian Income PCC | | | |on behalf of Middlefield Canadian | | | |Income - GBP PC | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial | | | |instrument, type of instrument |Redeemable Participating Preference | | | |Shares | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN GB00B15PV034 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +---------+-----------------------------+ | | |£1.03 | 120,000 | | | | | | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------+-----------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |120,000 | | | | | | |- Price |£123,600 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |7 August, 2018 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange XLON | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



Following the above transaction, Philean Trust Company Limited holds 968,381 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.91% of the Fund's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).



Mr Bisson was not the beneficiary in relation to this disposal, nor did he take part in any decision by the board of Philean Trust Company Limited regarding this sale of Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.



For further information please contact:



JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Assistant Secretary +44 (0)1481 702 400



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV32B15PV03R7



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX