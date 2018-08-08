Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: Former Panasonic Executive Joins Encompass in Key Operational Role

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 08, 2018, a leading provider of Distribution, 3PL and 4PL solutions for a diverse range of finished goods and replacement parts, today announced that Brad Moszkiewicz - electronics industry veteran and former Panasonic vice president - has been tapped to lead its warehouse operations.

In his position as Director of Warehouse Operations, Moszkiewicz will be responsible for managing Encompass distribution centers located in Georgia, Florida and Nevada, which opened earlier this year in Las Vegas. He will play an integral role in the current build out of a new distribution facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., which is replacing the company's nearby existing warehouse and doubling its capacity.

Encompass' larger footprint is needed to accommodate added volume driven by the company's expansion in parts support for such segments as Appliance, HVAC and Computer. It is currently evaluating other strategic locations across the country to serve its nationwide customer base.

Moszkiewicz brings more than 20 years of experience in operations, supply chain, distribution and customer service management through progressive roles at Panasonic, one of the world's top manufacturers of a wide range of products including consumer electronics, appliance, audio visual, personal care and many more. Among his many achievements at Panasonic, Moszkiewicz negotiated several vendor contracts, including freight, outsourced labor and call center support that resulted in multi-million-dollar operational cost savings.

Moszkiewicz joins Encompass during a period of exceptional growth in the company's history, said Scott Cameron , senior vice president of Operations and Service Solutions. In addition to parts distribution volume, Encompass increasingly is taking responsibility for the entire parts supply chain for manufacturers opting to minimize their parts infrastructure costs and enhance aftersales service.

"We are very fortunate to bring someone of Brad's caliber onto our leadership team ," said Cameron. "As Encompass continues to manage unprecedented volume in our distribution centers, Brad's proven multi-site operational experience, talent and knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our organization and customers."

Cameron said Moszkiewicz will be tasked with integrating and standardizing supply chain operations to maximize revenue growth, process innovation and cost reduction. Onboarding new 3PL and 4PL clients and monitoring performance metrics for optimal operational efficiency will be another key part of his role.

Moszkiewicz will also be closely collaborating with the Encompass executive team on planning, budgeting and decision making, enabling the organization to reach its business goals and objectives. Encompass has been aggressively targeting new markets - such as home warranty - to support its growth strategy.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Encompass is a market leader in forward and reverse supply chain management and high-tech repair services for a diverse and expanding range of consumer electronics, computer, major appliances and imaging products. Encompass provides end-to-end solutions for OEMs, retailers, independent dealers and third-party administrators.