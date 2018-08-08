In the lead-up to a Council of Australian Governments meeting of energy ministers this week, a poll conducted by ReachTEL for Greenpeace Australia Pacific shows more than 70% of respondents want an ambitious renewable energy target to drive down electricity prices.With a growing clamour of voices warning about the disincentives for renewables embodied in Australia's National Energy Guarantee (NEG), a new poll shows most Aussies want clean power to play a greater role in the country's energy mix and say they should be used as the sole guarantee of lower electricity prices. The poll, conducted ...

