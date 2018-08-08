Specific Therapeutic Benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD) Validated by FDA

NEW YORK, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In a landmark announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a drug derived from pure cannabidiol (CBD), Epidiolex, to treat seizures associated with certain forms of severe epilepsy, setting the stage for huge changes in the world of cannabidiol (CBD).

FDA approval of a cannabis-based drug represents seismic political, legal and economic shifts

Approval likely will lead to more clinical research and further validation of CBD therapeutic efficacy

CBD market projected to explode to more than $2 billion in two years with 39 percent CAGR

What's most transformative about this drug approval is that this is the first time the FDA - the governmental arbiter of safe and effective medicine in the United States - has approved any substance derived from the cannabis sativa plant and validated certain therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol. The FDA is, to some extent, endorsing what has been anecdotally accepted by the masses for millennia.



CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that can be extracted from the industrial hemp plant, is understandably generating worldwide interest from both the scientific and investment communities. A large part of CBD's mass appeal is that it's believed to aid with a broad range of wellness concerns. CBD is known to interact with the human endocannabinoid system, which is found throughout the body's nervous system, organs, connective tissues, glands and immune system. Research indicates CBD may have the potential to treat a wide range of conditions such as anxiety, high blood pressure, skin issues, and chronic pain. It's being researched to treat Alzheimer's, and one study even suggests CBD might be a useful addition when given with conventional antipsychotic medications in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Continued rigorous clinical research is being conducted to further confirm all the potential therapeutic benefits that may be found in this cannabinoid extract. In the meantime, the mass appeal of CBD remains unabated, and the market for CBD products continues to grow at an astounding rate. Committed to the legal hemp-derived CBD market , Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) (MCOA Profile) provides consumers with pure, hemp plant-based CBD nutritional products through its global hempSMART brand and has initiated broad-ranging, innovative cultivation programs for legal, high-quality hemp. Others vying for position in the burgeoning CBD space include Isodiol International, Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLD) (FSE: LB6A.F), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CVSI), PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN) and Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA).

The Boom Has Just Begun

Three years ago, in 2015, the hemp-derived CBD market racked up $90 million in sales. Last year that number reached $190 million in sales - and the boom has just begun. The Hemp Business Journal projects $2.1 billion in total CBD sales by 2020 and estimates that $450 million of that will come from hemp-based sources. The explosive demand projections are attributed to an increased public awareness of the wide-ranging potential health benefits of hemp CBD oil and advancements in cultivation, plus the convenience and reach of online retailing - all of which contribute to a global CBD oil market expected to grow at an eye-popping CAGR of 39.19 percent through 2021.

Hemp Focus



With an overarching focus on the cultivation, development and distribution of legal industrial hemp-derived products, Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) aims to capture an outsized share of growing worldwide demand. Pure hemp-based consumer nutritional products are at the core of this demand, and the company has developed a portfolio of ancillary hemp-centric businesses to vertically integrate hemp production and sales. Cultivation of high-quality hemp from portfolio companies feeds MCOA's proprietary CBD-based formulations, dovetailing to produce the finest quality nutritional supplements on the market.

The unique company vision emanates from Donald Steinberg, MCOA's CEO. A cannabis industry pioneer, he founded the first cannabinoid-centric company to trade on a U.S. stock market. His vast knowledge and industry experience give MCOA unparalleled insights into the machinations of the CBD markets and the vision to capitalize on industry opportunities in a market projected to exceed $2 billion in the coming years. In keeping with this ambitious strategy, Steinberg and his partner, Charlie Larsen, formed Marijuana Company of America as well its sister company, Canadian-based Global Hemp Group, Inc., which is focused on the legal cultivation and processing of industrial hemp. MCOA continues to build an impressive portfolio of synergistic companies across the hemp spectrum. From farm to finished products, MCOA's socially conscious strategy is to capitalize at each profit point and establish a significant footprint at multiple inflection points across the entire hemp value chain.

Hemp-Based Nutritionals



MCOA has worked to create a recognized and respected hempSMART product line that contains levels of clinically researched ingredients designed to exceed consumer expectations and support the body's natural endocannabinoid system. To serve health-conscious consumers, hempSMART includes an array of proprietary nutritional products.

hempSMART Brain is a patent-pending formulation designed for optimal brain function support.

hempSMART Drops offer the highest concentration and potency of full-spectrum bioavailable CBD.

hempSMART Pain Capsules contain a blend of premium CBD and botanical supplements.

hempSMART Pain Cream is a proprietary formulation for relief from muscle and joint pain.

hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops is a unique nutritional supplement designed for furry family members.

hempSMART Face is a topical face moisturizer that combines CBD oil with ayurvedic herbs and botanicals.

MCOA's hempSMART goes through an exacting CO2 extraction process to ensure the highest quality in the company's natural wellness product line. By combining these pure industrial hemp-based cannabinoids with some of nature's most effective wellness ingredients, MCOA's hempSMART products are poised to deliver optimally formulated wellness products to health-conscious consumers.



In a forward-thinking plan to expand retail distribution and capitalize on impulse buys in high-traffic stores, MCOA took a 25 percent equity stake in BeniHemp-branded CBD products. BeniHemp health-focused products include topicals, tinctures and edibles packaged in one-day, two-day and thirty-day supplies widely distributed to convenience stores, smoke shops, gas stations and small retail outlets.



A Growing Portfolio



In addition to the hempSMART and BeniHemp consumer products lines, MCOA continues to strategically assemble synergistic portfolio companies. In a joint venture with sister company Global Hemp Group, MCOA launched a 125-acre industrial hemp cultivation project in northeast New Brunswick, Canada. The project targets the promotion of hemp farming while providing year-round jobs in crop and finished product processing.



Also in conjunction with Global Hemp Group, MCOA is developing Covered Bridge Acres, an innovative high-yielding CBD hemp cultivation project in Oregon. The project utilizes both traditional outdoor cultivation and what will ultimately become more than 19,000 square feet of indoor greenhouses, which are slated to eventually supply the raw oil needed for the hempSMART CBD product line.



MCOA also took a 15 percent equity stake in MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., a subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. . MCOA made this investment to help establish and market MoneyTrac Technology as an alternative banking solution for the cannabis industry.



Others Vying for Position



Isodiol International, Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB: ISOLD) (FSE: LB6A.F) grows and harvests hemp on an industrial scale then processes it to extract the cannabidiol for distribution. The company commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations and nanotechnology for consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol has announced plans to develop additional over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expand its phytoceutical portfolio and expand into Latin America, Asia and Europe.



CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates in two business segments. The company's drug development division develops and commercializes novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD. Its consumer product division manufactures, markets and sells plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. The company is also developing and pursuing FDA approval for drugs with specific indications utilizing cannabidiol as the active pharmaceutical ingredient.



Founded by MCOA CEO Donald Steinberg in 2009, Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) was the first U.S.-traded CBD company. The company develops, distributes and sells hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including CBD. The company sells its hemp-derived CBD products through a variety of distribution subsidiaries. The company was among the first to bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the United States and the first to receive federal government import approvals in Mexico, Paraguay and Brazil.



PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co.; Diamond CBD, Inc.; and Sunrise Auto Mall, Inc. Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development and multinational marketing of hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry professionals, chemists, doctors and scientists - all working together to produce CBD oils.



Seismic Shift



Modern science has begun to substantiate both the anecdotal history and the therapeutic efficacy of cannabidiol. The FDA's recent approval of a cannabis-based drug represents a seismic shift and is further indication of the enormous curative potential that may be found in CBD. As more scientific validations ensue, the market for CBD products could easily exceed expectations, and well-positioned companies in the space could outperform the market.



For more information about Marijuana Company of America, please visitMarijuana Company of America (OTC:MCOA).



https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

