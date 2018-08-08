XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Expands Last Mile Hub Network to Canada

XPO Logistics Expands Last Mile Hub Network to Canada

GREENWICH, Conn.- August 8, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, today announced the opening of its first hub in Canada for last mile distribution. The 50,000 square feet facility, located in Toronto, will be staffed by approximately 70 employees to serve customers throughout Ontario.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're delighted to extend our last mile capabilities in Canada with the opening of our Toronto hub. Demand for our service is on the rise, as more people buy heavy goods online and retailers outsource deliveries. Consumers in Canada already have access to a first-rate in-home experience from XPO with our experienced team and technology - now we're accelerating delivery to homes in the country's largest metropolitan area."

XPO facilitates the final stage of heavy goods deliveries from distribution centers and retail stores to homes and businesses. The company's last mile hubs are used to provide value-added services, such as inspection and pre-assembly in preparation for delivery, and to position goods close to destinations.

Once an item is in transit, XPO's technology gives consumers a choice of self-service options, including web tools and voice-activated connectivity through Google and Amazon intelligent assistants. Shoppers can track their orders and receive automated appointment verifications by phone, email or text.

XPO expects to facilitate approximately 14 million last mile deliveries this year in North America. The Toronto opening is part of the company's planned network expansion to 85 last mile hubs in North America this year. XPO also provides a last mile service in Europe.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,505 locations and more than 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/) , including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

