Altasciences Clinical Research - Canada: Altasciences' Chris Perkin Honored as One of 100 Most Inspiring Leaders in the Life Sciences Industry

LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences, a leading North American early phase contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce that, for a fourth consecutive year, CEO Chris Perkin has been honored as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Leaders in the Life Sciences Industry by PharmaVOICE magazine. Chris is again recognized for the positive impact he has had on the drug development industry through his leadership, influence and positive actions.

Chris has more than 40 years' experience, initially as a scientist and subsequently as a strategic leader, in the CRO industry. He joined Altasciences in 2010, and the Company continues to flourish under his direction. His ongoing guidance, dedication, and innovative drive to excel led to this fourth consecutive nomination by his peers and employees. He is an inspirational corporate leader whose acumen and ability to develop breakthrough strategies ensure the continued success of Altasciences.

Chosen from among thousands of nominations to the PharmaVOICE 100, Chris was humbled by his fourth consecutive award. He said "I'm honored to be recognized by the people I work most closely with, my colleagues and peers. I share this recognition with them; it is their dedication and scientific excellence that drive the success of our company. Together, we achieve more; we accelerate growth and continue to reach new heights."

Altasciences (http://www.altasciences.com/) is a mid-size contract research organization that encompasses Algorithme Pharma (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Montreal, QC, Vince & Associates Clinical Research (http://www.vinceandassociates.com/) in Overland Park, KS, and Algorithme Pharma USA (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Fargo, ND, with an overall company focus on supporting early-stage drug development. With over 25 years of industry experience, Altasciences provides clinical services to an international customer base of biopharmaceutical companies. Altasciences' full-service solutions offering in this critical stage of drug development includes clinical pharmacology, medical writing, biostatistics, data management and bioanalysis.

