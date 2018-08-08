Blockchain Technology Gaining Acceptance Among Mainstream Institutions Well Beyond Cryptocurrency

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Blockchain technology is proving the rising force to be reckoned with. Although it is presently synonymous with the finance sector and cryptocurrency, there are now endless uses for blockchain technology including transportation, data sharing and storage, real estate, healthcare, gaming, mining and more all because blockchain can be applied to any sector in need of an absolute, publicly accessible form of data to confirm actions. The technology of Blockchain itself has emerged as a crucial piece of the puzzle for transactions and other sensitive operations in the digital age and this has led to noteworthy opportunities. The most prominent use most know of Blockchain continues to center around Cryptocurrency, with giant conglomerates dumping millions into research and development efforts to leverage the technology in the digital currency race. Already a billion dollar industry, momentum is poised to continue as massive corporations and industries adopt Blockchain platforms Active companies today include: Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

Social Reality, Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) BREAKING NEWS:Social Reality, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: SRAX) blockchain identification graph platform, BIG, enters the Beta testing phase next month, and Beta testers will have the unique opportunity to earn Bitcoin for participating.

The most active Beta tester will be rewarded with five Bitcoins. The second most active Beta tester will receive two Bitcoins and the third will be rewarded with one Bitcoin.

"Securing strong Beta testers is critical to developing BIG," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX. "At this time, we believe a unique, relevant and engaging way to demonstrate and validate the BIG Platform is to reward our testers with Bitcoin during the Beta phase. We believe in the growing value of individuals' data, and our goal is to empower consumers to be rewarded for what they share."

The number of Beta testers of BIG, the first consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own, verify and sell access to their data, that are eligible to compete for prizes will be capped at 10,000 users. Testers will be accepted in groups during a month-and-a-half period through a public waitlist. Whether let in first or last, each user will have adequate time to interact with BIG and complete actions. The more actions a user completes with BIG, the more points he or she earns. Actions include registering for a free account with BIG, connecting your social accounts, answering surveys, checking into locations, and more.

Beta testing of BIG will also offer a series of team challenges, where all members of a team must complete various actions within a specific time frame. While users are assessed individually, they can earn more points through the team activities. The three users with the most points will be announced and crowned winners at the end of Beta, which is tentatively scheduled for December 31, 2018. The firm end date will be announced by Social Reality at a later date.

"BIG will benefit everyone in the Internet ecosystem, while improving the online experience, and it starts next month with Beta testers," added Nelson. "Opening BIG in Beta is a huge step toward our goal of building the first data platform that places consumers at the center of the transaction with complete awareness and control. We are on a mission to empower consumers to realize the value of their data and the Beta contest with the Bitcoin reward kicks things off in a big way." Read this and more news for SRAX at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/srax.html

In other industry news and developments:



Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) subsidiary tZERO, the leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, announced that its Security Token Offering closed at 11:59 PM (EDT), August 6, 2018. There will not be further extensions. Investors with fully executed Simple Agreements of Future Equity (SAFEs) have until 5 PM (EDT) Wednesday, August 8 to remit funds to tZERO. t0.com, Inc. ("tZERO") is a majority owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers - more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology.



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) recently announced the beta development of its own private Bitcoin Mining Pool. Mining pools are groups of miners that work as a team and contribute their hashing power to solving computations that secure the blockchain. By pooling resources, miners increase the odds and consistency of receiving block rewards, which are the fees collected as part of Bitcoin's "proof of work" security model. Securing the Bitcoin network is based heavily on the distributed nature of mining power. As mining pools have become more popular, higher percentages of the global hash rate have become centrally managed. This centralization has created potential security concerns within the Bitcoin community.



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), the rapidly growing Global Cloud Software company, delivering award winning mobile enablement solutions, announced today that a U.S. mobile marketing technology company has signed a 3-year $8 million agreement to utilize Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud (GSDC). Through the Pareteum enabling software and mobility platform, our new customer will facilitate mobile services to advertisers, businesses, and service vendors. Hal Turner, Pareteum's Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer, said, "Pareteum continues to innovate by applying data science and modeling to our Super API. Through our Cloud Enablement software and platform, we are delivering analytics and insights, that are trustfully secured with blockchain technology for the benefit of our customers and their end-users.



Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) recently introduced Autonomous Blockchain Cloud Service - Enterprises are looking to securely extend their enterprise network and to accelerate transactions across their partner ecosystem using blockchain. However, most offerings in the market are either limited in their capabilities or too complex to build compelling solutions with. Oracle offers an easier way to adopt blockchain and transform your enterprise with the industry's most comprehensive, autonomous, and enterprise-grade managed blockchain cloud service. "Blockchain promises to be one of the most transformative technologies of our generation," said Amit Zavery, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Platform. "We are excited to announce the availability of Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service. It is the result of years of R&D alongside our valued partners and customers. With Oracle's platform, enterprises can enhance their business, eliminate unnecessary processes, and transact with their distributed networks more easily, transparently and securely than ever before."



