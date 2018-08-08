Rising Number of Blockchain Projects Taking Big Steps Forward to put Digital Currencies Back in the Spotlight

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Blockchain and digital currencies are back on the radar with more regulation in place and with solutions emerging to solve some of the past challenges, cryptocurrencies are gaining acceptance as a store of value and medium of exchange. The current wave of mainstream adoption is very much about improving cryptocurrencies as an alternative payment method rather than as an investment asset. Increased regulation, as long as it is done with the cooperation of industry professionals and with the aim of de-risking the broader market, will hasten blockchain adoption by large enterprise users and reassure institutional investors. Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V:BLOK) (OTC:BKPPF), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC:GBTC), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (OTC:BLKCF) (CSE:BLOC), Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), Dmg Blockchain Solutions Inc (OTC:DMGGF) (TSX-V:DMGI).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK.V) (OTCQB:BKPPF) BREAKING NEWS: Block One Capital, an investment company focused on early stage and high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

OMAAT (One Meter at a Time) - The first half of 2018 showed tremendous progress in partnership deals and technology development for OMAAT. The Dance for One Meter (D41M) initiative is being received with enthusiasm in the live events industry on a global level. D41M has signed agreements with three large scale clubbing and event promoters in multiple territories (Ushuaia Ibiza-Europe, RPM Presents-New York, RMD Group- San Diego). D41M is expected to be operational on approximately 360 individual events this year.

In July 2018, OMAAT entered into an agreement with Token Foundry Securities LLC (an affiliate of ConsenSys) to undertake an equity offering of up to US$2,000,000 at an anticipated US$10,000,000 pre-money valuation. Block Capital plans to participate in this capital raise for an additional investment of US$300,000.

Block One believes its investment in OMAAT reflects strong value creation for its shareholders as the original USD$500,000 participation is now valued at close to USD $2,5000,000, reflecting a return of nearly 5 times on its original investment.

OMAAT has joined ConsenSys Blockchain Social Impact Coalition and was an invited participant in the Token Foundry European road show. OMMAT has also entered into an agreement to have Token Foundry develop, market and launch OMAAT's ERC-721 non-fungible Rainforest Game Token.Read this and more news for Block One Capital at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html



In otherindustry news and developments:



Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (OTCPK:BLKCF) (CSE:BLOC.CN) recently announced that its President and CEO Shidan Gouran has been asked to present a tutorial session at the Digital Money Forum event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January of 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This session will explore the applications of blockchain technology in the consumer electronics industry, as well as the media industry - which are relatively under-explored areas of blockchain technology use. The Company will also have a booth at the CES conference, which had a total attendance of more than 182,000 last year. With an abundance of technology industry personnel, as well as members of the media in attendance, BLOC's presence at CES will enable it to amplify its accomplishments to date, further position itself as a leader in blockchain, and procure new business relationships with conference attendees. At the event, the Company will make several announcements relating to its latest developments. This will include initiatives in the media, and consumer electronics industry.



Dmg Blockchain Solutions Inc (OTCQB:DMGGF) (TSX-V:DMGI.V) recently announced that it has begun installation of its own 85-megawatt capacity transformer and electrical substation, which will power the expansion of DMG's flagship cryptocurrency mining facility. DMG expects the substation to be connected to the utility power grid and commissioned for full operation in September 2018, at which time, it will have 60 megawatts available for energizing mining rigs. This facility will become DMG's flagship crypto mining operation in Canada and further expand its mining-as-a-service (MaaS) capacity. Deployment of its new 85-megawatt substation will increase DMG's hosting capability by more than 20 times.



Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) closed Tuesday up at $10.13 with over 1.3 million shares traded by the market close.. The cryptocurrency market has finally come back to life after weeks of low volume. On Sunday, Bitcoin reached its highest level all summer. Those who had recently written off the cryptocurrency market can expect this momentum to continue in the near term. The next rally in the space is likely to be sparked by practical cryptocurrency regulations to be implemented by the government of South Korea. When navigating the early days in this space, seems like investing in stocks of companies embracing blockchain technology looks like the best way to play this market.



Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) recently announced a strategic alliance to deliver a comprehensive managed security platform that specifically addresses the unique needs of financial institutions - from threat detection, response and remediation to regulatory compliance and reporting. Using resources and data that go well beyond what is available to most banks and credit unions today, Fiserv and BlueVoyant provide detection, real-time response and automated remediation of suspicious activity targeting internal systems using an integrated combination of network and endpoint monitoring, extensive threat intelligence and behavioral analytics.



