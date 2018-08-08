GE Healthcare Life Sciences' Commerce Platform, Built In Collaboration With EPAM, Wins 2018 Sitecore Experience Award

Awarded for Best Use of Sitecore as a Digital Experience Platform

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced that its customer, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, is a regional winner for 'Best Example of Using Sitecore as a Digital Experience Platform' as part of the 2018 Sitecore Experience Awards. The category recognizes significant, measurable gains in marketing and productivity ROI through the Sitecore Experience Platform for web content, commerce, email, personalization, optimization and overall delivery of omnichannel experiences.

This year's UK winner, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and its digital partner EPAM, transformed its fragmented legacy systems into a new, digital marketing ecosystem utilizing Sitecore. The new multi-channel platform greatly improved the customer experience, providing a seamless purchasing journey by merging content and commerce. In addition to providing email marketing, social forums and engaging content, the platform also allows the Company to showcase thought leadership which helps them create ongoing relationships with customers in R&D across academia and industry.

"We worked very closely with GE Healthcare Life Sciences, leveraging over 10 years of Sitecore expertise and 11 Sitecore MVPs, to deliver an effective digital experience for their customers that achieved the business goal of increased engagement, online conversions and requests for quotation. As a strategic partner, it's critically important that we not only deliver against goals, but that our customers see a return on their digital investments," said Jason Harman, Co-Head Global Business, EPAM. "We are proud of our work with GE Healthcare Life Sciences and congratulate them on this impressive win."

The Sitecore Experience Awards are an annual, international competition that honors its customers and their partners for excellence in deploying a Sitecore solution to deliver an outstanding customer experience. This year, the Sitecore Experience Awards received nearly 200 global entries in seven categories.

"Being able to deliver thoughtful, engaging customer experiences is a crucial factor for us in maintaining a strategic competitive advantage and we are excited to be recognized by Sitecore for our new digital platform," said Chris Batten, Digital Customer Experience Leader, GE Healthcare Life Sciences. "EPAM's ability to deliver our vision, in the form of an integrated platform with a single view of our customer, has led to a noticeable increase in request for quotes and individual customer spend, which we expect will translate to an increase in online transaction revenue. Our successful collaboration is a testament to our combined depth in innovation and customer-centric thinking."

In the future, EPAM will continue to enhance the GE Healthcare Life Sciences' eCommerce platform by leveraging Sitecore in other regions and business units around the world. To view GE Healthcare Life Sciences' new platform, visit https://www.gelifesciences.com. To learn about EPAM's expertise as a Sitecore Platinum partner, visit https://www.epam.com/sitecore.

