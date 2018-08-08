D-Tech International Installation Improves Services at Reading Borough Libraries

WOODBRIDGE, England, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Reading Borough Libraries is comprised of seven libraries with an average total footfall of 12,000 patrons a week. Across the venues, Reading provides traditional services including book and media lending, WiFi, and computer access, alongside community events including children's Rhymetime (which attracts a total in excess of 1000 attendees per week).

Reading Borough Libraries is not alone in its quest to provide maximum service levels within a reduced budget. It has avoided library closures through smart management, including reduced opening hours and operational costs. Installing self-service units has enabled the team to divert resources to optimise service provision.

D-Tech International has installed sixteen self-service units across the libraries and will also be installing RFID security gates at Central Library. The self-service units have been integrated with the new library management system, resulting in:

Improved Services - reducing queues

Improved Accountability - books are easily traced

Fast ROI - ensuring minimum impact of cuts in resources

Simon Smith, Library Services Manager, says: "We're really pleased with the success of the self-service units and their usage is steadily increasing each month. At the moment take-up is 58%, with one site, averaging a consistent 80%, which is great.

"The installation was carried out by two engineers over a period of three days. I was impressed by how responsive D-Tech were. Not just to us, but also to their engineers. We'd just installed a new library management system, and the kiosks are on the same network as our public computers, so D-Tech had to integrate the units with everything, but they met the challenge easily.

"D-Tech provides an excellent level of after sales service. As with any installation, particularly one that is integrated with several different systems, there were a few teething problems, but D-Tech responded quickly and would send someone out, generally within 24 hours.

"We are pleased with every aspect of D-Tech's installation, and it is reassuring to know that we have invested in equipment that is supported by an excellent level of after-sales service and support."

D-Tech International designs, develops and manufactures high-performance RFID products and library security systems. The Company provides installation and customer service for its full range of products. Its technologies include EM, RF, RFIQ and RFID used for self-service, stock control and management, library security, people counting and 24-hour vending.

