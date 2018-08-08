Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of trenching and channel sampling on its recently acquired Bolton Bay project (see PR dated April 13, 2018). The Bolton Bay project is located 120km west of Thunder Bay and is contiguous to Benton's Bark Lake project under option to Rio Tinto. The Company completed a total of 8 mechanically-stripped areas over a 3.5km strike length in locations of previously known gold mineralization and newly identified prospective zones. Over 137 samples were channel cut and submitted for assay.

The property has the potential to host gold as well as copper-nickel-platinum-palladium mineralization. Recent work has identified mafic-ultramafic intrusive rock units that bear similarities to the copper-nickel-platinum-palladium-rich boulders found on the Bark Lake property. Historical work completed on the property identified quartz-rich, mineralized zones over 9km across the property, which included the following highlights:

East Zone - 13g/t Au (grab samples)

West Zone - 4.46g/t Au over 7m (historic drilling)

Zones 1 &2 - 11.6g/t Au (grab samples)

Clear Lake East - 17.21g/t Au (grab samples)

1925 showing - 15.47g/t Au (grab samples)

Island Zone - 3.57g/t Au (grab samples)

Recent logging in the area has provided excellent access to the mineralized zones which historically were only accessible by water or air. Stripping and channel sampling had been recommended in many previous reports but access had prevented the work from being completed.

In addition, Benton would like to announce that it has completed an initial prospecting and mapping program on both its GNP black shale gold project and the Cape Eagle project, both located in the Northern Peninsula area of Newfoundland. Interestingly, the Company has identified black shale with pyrite nodules over a large area on the GNP block but to date has only had moderate success with weakly anomalous gold values ranging from trace to 239ppb. Benton is planning a follow-up program to start this week on the GNP and newly-staked western block on the GNP project.

The Company believes that the Gunners Cove style of gold mineralization could potentially represent an important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world.

Finally, the Company would like to acknowledge and thank the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for providing funding assistance under the JCEAP program.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the company's web site. Most projects have an up to date 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration manager for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of or reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

