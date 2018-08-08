Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2018) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) provides overall company update including revenue, Form 10, acquisitions. SinglePoint over the past year has been able to successfully integrate its acquisitions and reported revenues of over $188,000 for the first quarter of 2018, which represents a significant increase as compared to the first quarter of 2017. This revenue increase has been generated by successful acquisitions continuing to grow and operate, including DIGS and JAG. Acquisitions have been a key factor in starting to build a solid financial base and we intend to continue to grow the company. We hope that our growth will continue both organically and with larger investments and or acquisitions which can further solidify our financial position.

"We built a solid base throughout 2017 and have been building upon that in 2018, which has led to SinglePoint starting to generate a major increase in revenue compared to previous years. We are looking to acquire companies that are cash flow positive. This will give SinglePoint the ability to operate and continue taking risks in hyper growth opportunities," states Greg Lambrecht, CEO.

We believe that our recently filed Form 10-12G with the SEC will provide more transparency and credibility which will open doors to future growth. SinglePoint is hopeful that with these new opportunities the company can continue to build shareholder value and long-term appreciation, through marketing and sales of current suite of services as well as acquisitions.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB: SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from our management, potential injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the effects of filing the Form 10 with the SEC, potential future acquisitions, plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

