

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $37.5 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $297.0 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mylan N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $551.5 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $2.81 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $551.5 Mln. vs. $589.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $11.25 - $12.25 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX