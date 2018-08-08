

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $23.60 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $15.60 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $414.56 million from $407.07 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $414.56 Mln vs. $407.07 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX