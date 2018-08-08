Industry Leader Combines State-of-the-Art EDR Technology with Global Security Experts for 24x7 Protection from Cyber Threats

Digital Guardian (DG) today announced that it has released a Managed Security Programme (MSP) for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Digital Guardian was recently named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 20181, and has combined its industry-leading EDR technology with its Managed Security Programme to provide organisations with state-of-the art technology supported by a global team of security experts for 24x7 service 365 days a year.

With the dearth of security talent in the industry and the increase in sophistication and volume of cyber attacks, organisations have turned toward managed services to protect their most sensitive data and critical assets. Digital Guardian's Managed Security Programme provides protection from both insider threats as well as external attackers. Digital Guardian's MSP programme is its fastest growing area of the business, with more than 1 million agents under management across more than 165 customers ranging from the mid-market through Fortune 100 across all major industries including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Technology and Professional Services.

"Digital Guardian's MSP for EDR provides 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, threat hunting, and incident response services for its customers," said Tim Bandos, Vice President of Global Cybersecurity, Digital Guardian. "By combining our cutting-edge technology, including advanced analytics, a robust threat intelligence management system, and a leading global team of security experts we can rapidly detect, respond and remediate advanced threats to provide the highest level of protection for our customers."

With MSP for EDR, customers can be protected from advanced threats including fileless malware, polymorphic malware, zero-day attacks, advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, insider threats and advanced data exfiltration methods. In addition, customers have the added option of adding Digital Guardian's Managed Security Programme for Data Loss Prevention (MSP for DLP) which continuously monitors all data egress channels for any suspicious or unauthorised data movement. Having both services enables full data protection from both insider threats and external attackers.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian provides the industry's only data protection platform that is purpose built to stop data theft from both insiders and external adversaries. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints and cloud applications and is buttressed by the DG Cloud, a big data security analytics backend, purpose built to see and block all threats to sensitive information. For more than 15 years, it has enabled data-rich organisations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of on premises, SaaS or managed service deployment. Digital Guardian's unique data awareness combined with behavioural threat detection and response, enables you to protect data without slowing the pace of your business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/.

