Spectranetix, Inc.: Spectranetix Awarded U.S. Army $28.7M Contract for C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Electronic Warfare, Offensive Cyber and SIGINT

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Spectranetix, Inc. headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, has been awarded a $28,763,141 Firm Fixed Prototype Project Agreement entitled "C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Electronic Warfare, Offensive Cyber and SIGINT" through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5). The scope of this effort for the U.S. Army is the development of a software-defined CMOSS Family-of-Systems for fixed site, mounted, and dismounted EW, Offensive Cyber, and SIGINT missions. These Army CMOSS Standard (and Air Force SOSA Standard) SDR systems will be adaptable to rapidly add capabilities to the field to combat evolving threats. Work will be performed in their California State and Washington State facilities. It is expected to be completed by Nov. 29, 2020.

About Spectranetix

Spectranetix designs and builds advanced CMOSS / SOSA systems to do Cyber Electronic Warfare (Cyber-EW), Communications (COMMS), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Direction Finding (DF), and Commercial Wireless Systems for all branches of the DoD, Primes, Intel Agencies, and Commercial Industry. Our high-end CMOSS / SOSA systems are the fastest scanning SDR Systems in the Industry today, capable of exploiting military grade frequency hopper radios and other agile targets. These CMOSS / SOSA based multi-mission systems (ComScan®) are configured for simultaneously operating COMMS, DF, EW, and SIGINT missions all at once. Fully software-defined, they allow customers to load their own 3rd party cyber algorithms, DSP techniques, waveforms, demodulators, signal analysis tools, etc. on them. Finally, our unique 3-Dimensional DF (3-DF®) technology provides the ability to DF and track multiple emitter targets simultaneously in both azimuth & elevation, giving targeting vectors to threats. This allows customers to discriminate between air and ground targets. For more information on Spectranetix, Inc. and our technologies and Programs, please visit http://www.spectranetix.com, or contact the Business Development department at Press1@spectranetix.com , 408-982-9057.

