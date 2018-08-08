sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,375 Euro		-0,12
-0,89 %
WKN: A0ER6Q ISIN: FR0010208488 Ticker-Symbol: GZF 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENGIE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,315
13,32
16:12
13,315
13,32
16:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENGIE SA
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENGIE SA13,375-0,89 %