Mini-grid solutions are becoming more popular to deliver electricity to rural areas. There are 1 billion people worldwide without access to electricity and off-grid solutions could be the cheapest and easiest solution for about 70% of them. It is estimated the market in the segment will be worth $64 billion by 2030.French utility Engie"s Ausar Energy regional subsidiary will deploy eight hybrid solar systems in Gabon after an agreement was signed with local financial institution Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) the company reports. The plants will power eight mini-grids across the country ...

