

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's annual inflation slowed for a third month in a row in July, data from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



Inflation eased to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in June. In May, price growth was 2.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices dropped for the first time in five months, down 0.5 percent in July after a flat reading in June.



This was mainly due to a decrease in prices for clothing, vegetables, footwear and an increase in fuel prices, passenger air services, solid fuels and holidays, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX