Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces the first product development program of the Company's newly created medicinal cannabis division is focusing on the development of cannabinoids as a preventive treatment for anxiety disorders using PreveCeutical's nasal delivery, sustained release, Sol-gel ("Sol-gel") delivery platform. For further information on the Company's new medicinal cannabis division, see news release dated July 24, 2018.

The goal of the medicinal cannabis division's product development program is to create an effective therapy for anxiety that can be administered subtly and infrequently, addressing concerns of currently available treatments for anxiety disorders.

Anxiety disorders refer to a group of mental disorders characterized by feelings of anxiety and fear, including generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Symptoms range from mild to severe, however, the duration of symptoms typically experienced by those with anxiety disorders can make it a chronic disorder rather than an episodic disorder. The Anxiety Disorders Association of Canada claims that one in four Canadians will suffer from an anxiety disorder in their lifetime.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a common approach to treating anxiety is to prescribe selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors ("SSRIs"). However, common treatments are not always effective, and are known to have side effects, including insomnia, agitation and sexual dysfunction. Patients that do not respond to SSRIs or experience negative side effects may now look to cannabinoids as an alternative therapy.

Anxiety disorders can also be associated with social stigma, which can make obvious or frequent administration of medications undesirable for patients. PreveCeutical's Sol-gel product development program aims to create an effective, subtly administered cannabidiol in a sustained, low dose, enabling it to be administered as infrequently as once every few days.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

