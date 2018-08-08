

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its major opponents in early New York deals on Wednesday.



The greenback recovered to 111.19 against the yen, from an 8-day low of 110.84 hit at 3:15 am ET.



The greenback strengthened to a 4-day high of 0.9971 against the franc and more than 11-month high of 1.2854 against the pound, reversing from its early lows of 0.9938 and 1.2960, respectively.



Reversing from an early 6-day low of 1.1628 against the euro, the greenback rose to 1.1573.



Against the loonie and the kiwi, the greenback climbed to a 2-week high of 1.3120 and a 5-day high of 0.6723, from its early lows of 1.3049 and 0.6763, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.7383 against the aussie, off its early low of 0.7434.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 113.00 against the yen, 1.01 against the franc, 1.27 against the pound, 1.14 against the euro, 1.32 against the loonie, 0.66 against the kiwi and 0.72 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX