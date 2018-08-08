Proficio Inc.: Proficio Recognized by Gartner for Managed Detection and Response Services for Second Consecutive Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 08, 2018, an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), today announced that it has been included for the second year in a row in Gartner's Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services.



The report provides an analysis of the MDR market landscape, as well as recommendations and a strategic planning assumption. Key findings indicate that "MDR services are filling the need of organizations of all sizes that lack internal security resources and expertise and want to expand their investments beyond preventative security technologies to address their detection, response and 24/7 monitoring gaps." Gartner predicts that "by 2020, 15% of organizations will be using MDR services, up from less than 5% today."

"We've seen the demand for our MDR services, coupled with the full range of our managed security services, increase exponentially in the past few years," said Tim McElwee, president, Proficio. "As we continue to grow, adding new security operations centers and customers globally, we look forward to becoming the de facto solution for every organization's cybersecurity needs."

Proficio's innovative approach to managed security services delivery is changing the way organizations defend against advanced threats and prevent security breaches. By offering 24x7 MDR services, Proficio's customers have unprecedented visibility into their networks and cybersecurity posture, and the peace of mind that their data is protected around the clock.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) offering a full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response (MDR), 24/7 monitoring and alerting, automated response, advanced threat detection and security assessments through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona and Singapore. Proficio's innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industry's most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. www.proficio.com

