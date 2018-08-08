The "Business and Contract Law" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully grasp the impact of current legislation and case law. By the end of the course you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
Who Should Attend:
- Contract and commercial managers and engineers
- Sales and marketing managers
- Project and procurement managers
And all those involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of commercial business contracts
Agenda:
Day one
Effective contract negotiation
Formation
Tools, techniques and terminology when creating a formal contract
Getting to grips with how the law changes what you thought you had agreed to
Managing the contract
Including constructive performance obligations
Bribery and corruption
PRACTICAL DRAFTING EXERCISE
In this session participants will draft contract terms based on the skills and knowledge developed during the day under the guidance of experts
Day two
When things go wrong and defences to breach of contract Limit contractual risk and damages for your organisation
Termination and dispute resolution
The impact of Brexit on business contracts
PRACTICAL DRAFTING EXERCISE
In this session participants will practice drafting contract terms and receive practical advise and guidance of how they can develop in this area.
Some typical agreements
This session will review the terms and conditions of some typical agreements to illustrate how to avoid the legal pitfalls and challenges faced
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses
