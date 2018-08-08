Stayinfront: AG Barr Selects StayinFront For Retail Execution, Van Sales and Telesales Solution

StayinFront

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(http://stayinfront.com/), a global leader in mobile, cloud-based field force and mobile analytic solutions for consumer goods companies, announced today that AG Barr, maker of some of the UK's favourite soft drinks such as IRN-BRU, Rubicon, and Strathmore has selected StayinFront's TouchCGas its retail execution solution.

StayinFront TouchCG (http://stayinfront.com/consumer-goods-crm/products-services) will be configured with selling tools and powerful, role-based retail execution capabilities for the company's UK-based retail, telesales, Direct to Store Delivery and van processes.The streamlined smartphone and tablet application delivers extensive out-of-the-box functionality for route planning, inventory management, guided selling, merchandising, van sales and route accounting. TouchCG will help enable field reps to effectively manage their routes, take orders, deliver products and complete more work on every store visit.

In addition, by tracking and managing van inventory, and direct-to-store sales, managers will gain valuable insights - from the warehouse to the store and all locations in between. Furthermore, the store data and photos that are uploaded will allow management to quickly identify trends, opportunities and issues, and push out new actions to the field.



"We are pleased to have been selected by one of the UK's favourite soft drinks brand, AG Barr,' commented Wayne Gallaway, Managing Director EMEA, StayinFront. "StayinFront's commitment to delivering best-in-class retail execution is in full evidence on this deployment as AG Barr will use many of our specially developed go-to-market modules including Van Sales, Telesales and Field Sales. Our strong categorisation and promotional capabilities will enable AG Barr to Do More, Know More, and Sell More."



"We are impressed with StayinFront's ability to provide us with a solution that could transform the selling capabilities across three diverse areas of our business - Direct Store Delivery, Field Sales and Telesales. Their platform allows us to improve and streamline our various systems and processes, can be configured to our needs and is easy for our people to use on our mobile devices. These were all key drivers in our decision to move forward with StayinFront," said Keir Stewart, Commercial Manager - Impulse, AG Barr.

Over the past six years, StayinFront has been recognized by consumer goods industry experts and analysts, most recently earning "Best-in-Class" distinctions for six categories in the latest POI Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods (http://poinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/POIRetailExecutionVendorPanorama2018-March12.pdf). Businesses of all sizes - from Fortune 100 companies and distributors to niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations - rely on StayinFront to standardize best practices, improve visibility and increase selling opportunities.

About A.G. Barr p.l.c.

A.G. Barr p.l.c. is a FTSE 250 UK based branded consumer goods business focused on growth. The company was established over 140 years ago in Scotland. A soft drinks business at its core, A.G. Barr offers a diverse and differentiated portfolio of great tasting brands such as the iconic IRN-BRU, market-leading Rubicon exotic fruit juice drinks, and the Scottish spring water Strathmore.

Enhancing the portfolio, Barr also operates long-term successful partnerships, complementing its own range of products with global brands Rockstar, Snapple, San Benedetto and most recently Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in the UK and beyond.

With the acquisition of the Funkin business in 2015, the company moved into the cocktail segment, broadening and strengthening its portfolio with a unique and exciting market-leading brand in a growing market.

A.G. Barr's simple, effective and profitable business model - making, moving, marketing and selling - is supported by strong partnerships, talented people and responsible actions.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com (http://www.stayinfront.com/).

