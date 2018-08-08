

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are mostly lower midway through the session on Wednesday, with investors treading cautiously amid trade war concerns.



The latest batch of earnings reports from Europe have turned out to be mixed. Crude oil's slide amid prospects of a decline in Chinese demand is also contributing to the weakness in some of the markets in Europe.



Crude oil futures for September delivery dropped to $67.88 a barrel, down $1.29 or 1.9%. Brent Crude futures have declined to $73.56 a barrel, down $1.09 or 1.48%.



Among major markets in Europe, Germany and France are lower. Germany's DAX is down 0.3% at 12,609.78, while the CAC 40 of France is down 0.4% at 5,499.44.



Meanwhile, the U.K. market, which moved higher on gains in energy stocks, is holding on in positive territory. The FTSE 100 is up 34.52 points or 0.44% at 7,752.00, after having advanced to 7,790.42 earlier.



Standard Life, Capita, Prudential Life, Carnival, Whitbread, Ashtead Group and Admiral Group are up 2 to 3 percent.



Barclays, Micro Focus, Burberry Group, Intertek and Intu Properties are also notably higher. Paddy Power Betfair is down 5 percent after the company revised downward its full-year outlook, despite registering strong earnings growth in the second quarter.



Markets in Austria, Hungary, Denmark, Spain, Switzerland and Russia are notably lower.



