In its first auction of this kind, held in June, the Brazilian power provider contracted 431.4 MW of wind and solar power. Selected projects in this new auction will have to start delivering power by January 2022.Minas Gerais-based power company, Compañía Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG) - the fourth largest Brazilian energy company - will hold its next and second wind and solar power auction in September. According to the auction's call, selected projects will be granted PPAs with a duration ranging from 10 to 20 years, while the start of power delivery has been set for January 2022. ...

