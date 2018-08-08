sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

138,75 Euro		+1,42
+1,03 %
WKN: A0MW32 ISIN: US12572Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: MX4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CME GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,04
140,89
16:56
139,87
141,04
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CME GROUP INC
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CME GROUP INC138,75+1,03 %