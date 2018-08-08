The "Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are a variety of different types of intellectual property that can be very confusing

This course is designed to get you up-to-speed on the main types of intellectual property: what they are, how to protect and exploit your own intellectual property and how to avoid infringing someone else's. It is a perfect one-day primer designed to make you feel a mini-expert in each of the different species of intellectual property rights in both practical and commercial terms, as well as arming you with the ability to look up further questions yourself by familiarising you with the main legislation and case law.

By attending this seminar you will:

Understand the different types of intellectual property and how you can make the most of them for your business

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for those who deal with or come across intellectual property:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial managers

Business development managers

In-house patent lawyers

Company secretaries

