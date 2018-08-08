Milliman awards 16 Opportunity Scholarships in the program's second year

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program. This scholarship program, now in its second year, was created to assist students from ethnic groups and races that are under-represented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

This year, the Opportunity Scholarship recipients include 16 students from colleges and universities across the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields. Last year, which was the inaugural year of the scholarship, 12 scholarships were presented.

"Milliman is proud to assist students from diverse backgrounds in achieving their educational goals in fields like actuarial science, mathematics, computer science, and finance," said Milliman Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "This year's group of recipients comes from a wide array of backgrounds and has shown that they excel academically, with the drive and knowledge to succeed."

Below is the list of this year's Scholarship recipients:

Victor Asiwe, actuarial science, at University of Cape Town ( South Africa ) Aleesha Chavez , computer science, at Northwest Nazarene University ( Idaho ) Khethiwe Dlamini, actuarial science, at University of the Free State - Bloemfontein ( South Africa ) Jordan Howell , actuarial science, at Kettering University ( Michigan ) Jael Kerandi, finance, at University of Minnesota- Twin Cities Rachael King , mathematics, at Macquarie University ( Australia ) Adam Lathan , actuarial science and data analytics, at Drake University ( Iowa ) Richard Machivenyika, actuarial science, at University of Cape Town Mapule Madzena, computer science, at University of the Free State - Bloemfontein Jennifer Mora-Amaya , actuarial science, at St. John's University ( New York ) Sonia Moreno , computer science, at Carleton College ( Minnesota ) Sarah Peña, actuarial science, at UCLA Bryce Santiago Badura , computer science, at University of Notre Dame ( Indiana ) Ayomikun Vaughan, actuarial science, at Queen's University of Belfast Edwin Villavicencio , actuarial science, at North Central College ( Illinois ) Mattie Zimmer , mathematics, at University of New Orleans

Five of this year's recipients also received Opportunity Scholarships last year. Those repeat recipients are Khethiwe Dlamini, Jordan Howell, Sonia Moreno, Sarah Peña, and Ayomikun Vaughan.

