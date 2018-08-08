Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Updated Director Information 08-Aug-2018 / 15:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 August 2018 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Updated Director Information Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that in relation to the appointment of Bruce Leith, a circular dated 31 July 2013 (the "Circular") omitted the following directorships of businesses which became insolvent whilst he was or within 12 months of ceasing to be a director: Pixelearning Limited CVL 2012. The shortfall to creditors was estimated to be GBP259,979. Intellego Holdings plc (Digital Learning Marketplace plc from 4 January 2012) CVA 2010, CVA 2012. Intellego PDP Limited CVA 2012. The shortfall to creditors was estimated to be GBP1,313,904. In addition, subsequent to the Circular, the following businesses of which Bruce Leith was a director became insolvent: Telrock Technolgies Limited CVL 2015. The estimated total deficit or surplus as regards members has not been concluded. Intellego PDP Limited CVL 2014. In relation to the appointment of Ian Ritchie, the RNS dated 1 June 2017 omitted the following directorships of businesses which became insolvent whilst he was or within 12 months of ceasing to be a director: F7 Technology Limited 2007. The shortfall to creditors was estimated to be GBP153,393. The Electronic Book Factory Limited CVL 1995. The total shortfall to creditors was estimated to be GBP100,000. OWL International Limited CVL 1992. The total shortfall to creditors was estimated to be GBP357,191. New Media Factory Limited CVL 1998. The total shortfall to creditors was estimated to be GBP257,800. VIS Interactive plc CVL 2007. VIS ITV Limited 2004. Mindwarp Pavilion Limited CVL 2003. Enquiries Tern Plc via Redleaf Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint Broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5849 EQS News ID: 712225 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 08, 2018 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)