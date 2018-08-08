The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.

This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP related agreements in cross-border projects.

Why you should attend

Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements

your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities

your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities Receive an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements

an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements

the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements Complete practical exercises on drafting clauses to consolidate your learning

practical exercises on drafting clauses to consolidate your learning Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Legal executives

Commercial managers

Clinical contract specialists

Product development managers

Research managers

Others who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nx7lh8/drafting?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005479/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Intellectual Property