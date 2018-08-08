The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.
This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP related agreements in cross-border projects.
Why you should attend
- Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements
- Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities
- Receive an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements
- Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements
- Complete practical exercises on drafting clauses to consolidate your learning
- Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys
- In-house lawyers
- Legal executives
- Commercial managers
- Clinical contract specialists
- Product development managers
- Research managers
- Others who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements
