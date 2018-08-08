As the debate heats up before Friday's meeting between federal, state, territory and local government energy ministers in Australia, the Victoria authority has issued a last-minute call to redraft the proposed National Energy Guarantee, and the Australian Capital Territory has redefined its NEG approval condition with regard to the emissions target. Meanwhile, Australia's energy bodies have taken separate paths.The Victoria government has defined four concrete conditions it wants in exchange for supporting Australia's much-maligned National Energy Guarantee. If neglected, those red lines could ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...