Cryptocurrency News
Even though the cryptocurrency news was upbeat in recent days, the market stumbled after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected calls for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange traded fund (ETF).
That news came as a blow to investors, many of whom believe the ETF would open the cryptocurrency industry up to pension funds and other institutional investors. This would create a massive tailwind for cryptos, they say.
So it only follows that a rejection of the Bitcoin ETF should send cryptos tumbling, correct? Well, maybe you can follow that logic, but to me it seems like a dramatic overreaction.
I understand that legitimizing cryptos is.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Even though the cryptocurrency news was upbeat in recent days, the market stumbled after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected calls for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange traded fund (ETF).
That news came as a blow to investors, many of whom believe the ETF would open the cryptocurrency industry up to pension funds and other institutional investors. This would create a massive tailwind for cryptos, they say.
So it only follows that a rejection of the Bitcoin ETF should send cryptos tumbling, correct? Well, maybe you can follow that logic, but to me it seems like a dramatic overreaction.
I understand that legitimizing cryptos is.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...