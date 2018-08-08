Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider has announced the completion of their new market size analysis on the supply chain management industry. A multinational logistics company wanted to assess the market's potential and gain detail insights into the opportunities, risks, barriers, and competition in the global logistics market.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"In reverse logistics, it's important to do the right things in the right way to obtain a competitive advantage and achieve cost savings."

Since there are many firms in the reverse logistics market, it is quite difficult to achieve a competitive advantage. Additionally, on-time pickup and delivery are rapidly becoming the prime requisites to enter the playing field. As a result, leaders in reverse logistics market must look out for other opportunities for gaining a competitive advantage. Also, it has become painfully evident that due to failures in service and e-tailing, handling a product efficiently and effectively is as important as delivering them in the first place. It is, therefore, vital to follow a life-cycle approach to product distribution, especially for firms in the reverse logistics sector who are trying to optimize customer service at all stages of the buying and returning processes.

The market size analysis solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to estimate their revenue generating capacity by analyzing historical and future data, add values to their data, minimize risks, and find profitable market niches.

This market size analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify a scalable approach to discover new market opportunities

Break down revenue and service tendencies into geographical components

This market size analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Mitigating operational and reputation risks in the global logistics market

Enhancing brand reputation and profitability

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

