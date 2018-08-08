CNH Industrial N.V.: S&P Global Ratings raises its rating on CNH Industrial to 'BBB'

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on August 8, 2018 S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The short-term rating of CNH Industrial Capital LLC's commercial paper program was raised to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The outlook of both companies is stable.
Additionally, S&P Global Ratings raised the issue-level ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its industrial subsidiaries' debt, as well as the issue-level ratings on CNH Industrial Capital LLC's senior unsecured debt, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
