Mittwoch, 08.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

173,36 Euro		-1,00
-0,57 %
WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,54
174,11
17:41
173,45
174,20
17:41
08.08.2018 | 17:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: S&P Global Ratings raises its rating on CNH Industrial to 'BBB'

London, August 8, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on August 8, 2018 S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The short-term rating of CNH Industrial Capital LLC's commercial paper program was raised to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The outlook of both companies is stable.

Additionally, S&P Global Ratings raised the issue-level ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its industrial subsidiaries' debt, as well as the issue-level ratings on CNH Industrial Capital LLC's senior unsecured debt, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20180808_PR_CNH_Industrial_S&P_Global_Ratings (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/725cd3ad-c712-40eb-9730-c83ea90ccfc2)

