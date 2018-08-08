The global agricultural surfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005512/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global agricultural surfactants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for food due to rising population. The rapidly increasing worldwide population is a major concern for global food security and agriculture development. Population growth leads to more demand for food globally, and the shrinking arable land due to urbanization and industrialization creates a growth opportunity for agriculture surfactants to enhance the per hectare yield. The concern for food security is rising as the global demand for food is likely to surpass its supply in the coming years. Land scarcity and food insecurity are worsened by the growing demand for meat and other land-intensive foods, such as processed foods using soy and palm oil.

This market research report on the global agricultural surfactants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the inclination toward bio-based surfactants as one of the key emerging trends in the global agricultural surfactants market:

Global agricultural surfactants market: Inclination toward bio-based surfactants

With the growing concern about the toxic effects of the petroleum-based surfactants and increasing crude oil prices, the demand for bio-based surfactants or biosurfactants is increasing at a steady rate. Biosurfactants, mainly derived from natural resources such as vegetable oil, palm oil, yeast, bacteria, and other resources, exhibit excellent wettability, low toxicity, environment-friendly nature, and high dispersing ability.

"Biosurfactants are used for the hydrophilization of heavy soils to obtain good wettability and to achieve even distribution of fertilizers in the soil. They also prevent the caking of certain fertilizers during storage and promote the spreading and penetration of the toxins in pesticides. Biosurfactants are biodegradable. They break down and provide essential nutrients to the agriculture soil, thus enhancing plant growth and plant-microbe interaction that is beneficial to the plant," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global agricultural surfactants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global agricultural surfactants market by product (non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The non-ionic segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005512/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com