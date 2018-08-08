The global beverage packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising consumption of bottled water. The total consumption of bottled water in 2016 in the US increased by more than 8% when compared with 2015. The global bottled water market is expected to display similar growth figures during the forecast period. The global bottled water market was valued at USD 207.75 billion in 2017.

This market research report on the global beverage packaging market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of stand-up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverages as one of the key emerging trends in the global beverage packaging market:

Global beverage packaging market: Growing adoption of stand-up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverages

The vendors are introducing new packaging that is not only appealing to consumers in terms of visuals and handling but also beneficial in terms of supply chain management because of the intense competition in the market. These types of innovative packaging led to the increasing use of stand-up pouches and bag-in-box packaging.

"A stand-up pouch weighs very less when compared with a glass bottle. On an average, a stand-up pouch will weigh very less compared to a glass bottle. The lower weight of standup pouches enhances their functionality of portability. Bag-in-box offers similar advantages such as lower weight and portability when compared with glass," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global beverage packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global beverage packaging market by packaging material (rigid plastic, glass, and metal) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with almost 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share of APAC is expected to increase by almost 1% by 2022 and this region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

