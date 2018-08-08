The global chiral chemicals market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for chiral chemicals from the pharmaceutical sector. In 2017, the pharmaceutical industry witnessed the highest growth rate for the global chiral chemicals market. The superior chemical properties of chiral chemicals, such as varying hardness characteristics due to their geometrical and superimposable properties, and the rise in demand for pure enantiomeric drug formulations in the medical and pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the market growth further.

This market research report on the global chiral chemicals market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the strategic initiatives by the major vendors as one of the key emerging trends in the global chiral chemicals market:

Global chiral chemicals market: Strategic initiatives by the major vendors

The global chiral chemicals market is moderately fragmented with the presence of numerous local as well as international vendors. The threat of rivalry in this market is high owing to the constant measures and strategic initiatives taken by the vendors to retain their market shares. Technological improvements and an increase in R&D activities by leading vendors are expected to create wide applications areas, in turn, driving the growth of this market.

"Strategic initiatives such as partnerships, associations, and capacity expansion to new regions are expected to boost the market growth. For example, vendors across the globe are getting into partnerships to leverage the technology to manufacture chiral chemicals. Additionally, the extensive ongoing R&D activities in the chiral chemicals market and government support for pharmaceutical manufacturers across the globe present opportunities for the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global chiral chemicals market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global chiral chemicals market by application (pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrance) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 76% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

