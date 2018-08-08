Data Historian Market Worth $1,271.1 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Data Historian Market by Application (Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, and GRC Management), Component (Software/Tools, Service), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size is expected to grow from USD 914.9 million in 2018 to USD 1,271.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 77 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Data Historian Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-historian-market-163342189.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key forces driving the Data Historian Market include increasing industrial data volumes and demand for consolidated data for process and performance improvement.

The oil and gas end-user segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Among end-users, the oil and gas end-user segment is expected to continue to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Major factors driving the Data Historian Market include the increasing demand for consolidated data for the process and performance improvement. Additionally, it helps in cutting excessive costs while providing improved agility and scalability, overcoming the operational challenges.

The cloud deployment model to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment model is witnessing an increasing demand, due to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability. Cloud-based solutions require less physical setup, incur low maintenance costs, and provide 24/7 accessibility from anytime, anywhere. Due to advancements in cloud technologies, the cloud-based deployment model will record a high growth rate, as compared to the on-premises deployment mode. Moreover, cloud-based solutions provide agility and flexibility.

Ask for PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=163342189

APAC to constitute the highest market share and to grow at the highest CAGR

In terms of market share, APAC is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Companies in mature markets have already adopted the technology and investing in R&D for innovations in the data historian software and services. Hence, data historian software and service providers in the region are expected to record a majority of the revenues in the market. Moreover, the market in the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in major APAC countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the growing demand for cost-effective data management software and services among the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will be major market growth drivers during the forecast period.

Major vendors providing data historian software and services include General Electric, ABB, Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, AVEVA Group, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, OSIsoft, ICONICS, IBM, Yokogawa, PTC, Inductive Automation, Canary Labs, Open Automation Software, InfluxData, Progea, Kx Systems, Sorbotics, Savigent Software, Automsoft, LiveData Utilities, Industrial Video & Control, Aspen Technology, and COPA-DATA.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-historian-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets