NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event focused on novel treatment approaches for glioblastoma.

Event Information:

Date: Tuesday, September 4th, 2018

Time: 3.00 pm 5.00 pm CEST

Location: Hotel InterContinental Frankfurt, Wilhelm-Leuschner-Straße 43, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Potsdam-Weimar Meeting Room

The event is titled "Novel concepts to tackle the most aggressive form of brain cancer" and will feature world-class thought leaders in neurooncology followed by a question and answer session with NOXXON CEO, Aram Mangasarian. The event will include presentations from:

Frank A. Giordano , MD, Vice Chair Associate Professor, Dept. of Radiation Oncology, University Medical Center Mannheim, University of Heidelberg;

To RSVP, please send an email with your full name and company details to: BrainCancerEvent@noxxon.com

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. The company plans to initiate further studies with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company's second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer patients both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

