

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican candidate in Ohio House special election escaped with narrow win against a Democratic surge on Tuesday in a traditionally conservative district, indicating that the outcome could still spell trouble for the party in November midterm elections.



With a margin of 0.9 percent, Troy Balderson had a lead of 1,754 votes against the Democratic Party candidate Danny O'Connor. However, according to the Ohio secretary of state, 3,435 provisional ballots remain to be counted in addition to 5,045 outstanding absentee ballots. If the margin reduces to less than 0.5 percent after that, it will lead to an automatic recount.



Democrats, who need to get 23 seats to seize control of the House, have made it clear that O'Connor's strong performance gives them optimism to overturn the Republican majority in November.



DNC Chairman Tom Perez told CNN that the outcome in a safe Republican seat held by them since 1983 is a sign of what's to come when voters head to the mid term polls in three months.



President Donald Trump congratulated the Republican candidate for the 'victory' even as the official result is awaited and O'Connor yet to concede defeat.



In a Twitter statement Wednesday, Trump claimed that his campaign at the last minute helped Balderson, who has been trailing until the weekend, to get ahead with a slender lead.



'When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting,' he tweeted. He predicted a big win for the Ohio state senator in November.



