Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 8

8 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4889.080p. The highest price paid per share was 4913.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4868.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,760,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,473,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
964868 08:16:01
1274868 08:16:01
784869 08:17:21
824869 08:17:21
574869 08:17:21
2444885 08:25:14
2024876 08:39:53
514883 08:52:42
1944883 08:52:42
1234883 08:53:12
904883 08:53:12
1994870 09:01:47
1704876 09:08:35
564876 09:08:35
2344874 09:17:54
2374878 09:25:42
1664875 09:37:07
374875 09:37:07
2324875 09:46:46
1974885 09:54:36
324890 10:01:55
1204890 10:01:55
334890 10:01:55
254890 10:01:55
904895 10:14:41
754893 10:16:05
524893 10:16:05
1004893 10:16:05
44893 10:16:05
2034885 10:26:13
2084880 10:30:51
904885 10:34:58
1004885 10:35:52
904886 10:41:29
1284886 10:42:21
684886 10:42:21
2304889 10:56:03
2004889 11:00:22
2354888 11:09:22
2204894 11:21:21
904900 11:32:14
724901 11:33:52
1634901 11:33:56
1194898 11:38:11
1124898 11:38:11
2184906 11:49:12
1324913 11:53:43
794913 11:53:43
64913 11:53:43
1114903 11:57:48
1294903 11:57:48
2214893 12:06:22
1464894 12:16:39
244894 12:16:39
264894 12:16:39
1694891 12:24:48
534891 12:24:48
1074890 12:35:13
1094890 12:35:13
154887 12:50:44
2204887 12:50:44
74887 12:50:44
734880 12:56:14
134880 12:56:14
1284880 12:56:14
2064886 13:07:52
904886 13:18:37
904886 13:18:37
84886 13:18:37
904887 13:21:56
1844888 13:28:14
184888 13:28:14
2224886 13:33:56
2164890 13:42:34
2354889 13:50:57
1764888 13:58:53
54888 13:58:53
624888 13:58:53
1304902 14:11:01
904902 14:11:01
2044902 14:12:03
2054905 14:22:25
1574907 14:24:33
504907 14:24:33
1604904 14:28:56
824904 14:28:56
514896 14:35:31
1854896 14:35:31
2314900 14:42:14
1984896 14:47:18
434895 14:50:31
904895 14:50:31
2364895 14:54:14
2094893 14:57:45
2034890 15:03:15
904893 15:06:02
434892 15:07:21
1764892 15:07:21
904891 15:11:18
814888 15:13:10
1524888 15:13:10
2244880 15:16:38
2274878 15:19:38
2284887 15:24:49
504886 15:26:53
734886 15:26:53
904890 15:28:45
1004892 15:31:54
34892 15:31:54
1384892 15:31:54
2064897 15:34:01
24897 15:34:01
904896 15:38:01
2024894 15:38:46
1204893 15:42:42
134894 15:42:42
904894 15:42:42
314892 15:45:30
24892 15:45:30
904892 15:45:31
904892 15:46:48
904892 15:46:48
2234890 15:50:42
214888 15:52:55
504888 15:52:55
1564888 15:52:55
1704891 15:56:42
544891 15:56:42
354889 15:59:30
144889 15:59:35
1544889 15:59:59
2094891 16:02:13
614887 16:04:22
2244887 16:06:48
384884 16:08:22
1544884 16:08:22
434884 16:08:22
894879 16:10:59
494879 16:10:59
224879 16:10:59
204883 16:12:51
904885 16:13:10
1004886 16:14:54
2334886 16:16:49
834886 16:17:55
574886 16:17:55
174886 16:17:55

