Technavio analysts forecast the global cable tray market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005556/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cable tray market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The building automation systems (BAS) is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cable tray market 2018-2022. Building automation systems that control and monitor HVAC and other facilities of a given building are getting improved with computing and digital communication tools, which allow them to enhance energy efficiency.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cable tray market is the growing preference for cable trays over conduits:

Global cable tray market: Growing preference for cable trays over conduits

Cable conduits have been the preferred choice for cable management in commercial and industrial facilities. They are usually of three types including rigid metal conduit, intermediate metal conduit, and electrical metallic tubing. Conduits enclose the cables completely and therefore, provide excellent protection from electromagnetic interferences.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools, "Cable trays provide advantages over cable conduits in terms of design complexity, installation simplicity, and low cost. Cable trays include fewer components when compared with cable conduits and thus, require less material."

Global cable tray market: Segmentation analysis

The global cable tray market research report provides market segmentation by product (channel cable trays, ladder cable trays, single rail cable trays, solid bottom cable trays, and trough cable trays), by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-users, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 40% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region will project the highest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005556/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com