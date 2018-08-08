ALTAMIR: Altamir's estimated NAV as of 30 June 2018 is EUR 21.11 per share

Paris, 8 August 2018 - Net Asset Value[1] per share is estimated at €21.11 as of 30 June 2018[2] after distribution of a dividend of €0.65 per share in May 2018.

Including the dividend, Net Asset Value per share increased by 1% from 31 December 2017 (€21.54), vs. an increase of 0.8% in H1 2017, and increased by 2.6% from 31 March 2018 (€21.21), when only the listed portfolio companies were revalued.

The definitive NAV as of 30 June 2018 will be submitted to the Supervisory Board for review and more detailed information will be disclosed on 5 September 2018, post trading, as scheduled.

Key event since 30 June 2018

In July, Altran experienced a significant fall in its share price after discovering forged purchase orders at Aricent prior to the acquisition of the company. The impact on NAV is -€0.71 per share based on Altran's closing price as of 7 August 2018.

Forthcoming events

H1 2018 earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2018 5 September 2018, post-trading NAV as of 30/09/2018 8 November 2018, post-trading

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) which was founded in 1995 and today has nearly €800m in assets under management. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and alongside the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions, and that seek ambitious value-creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in French-speaking European countries, and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax, and the company's investors may also benefit from tax exemptions (subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions).

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Agathe Heinrich

Tel: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

[1] NAV net of tax, share attributable to the limited partners holding ordinary shares

[2] The first-half 2018 financial statements are currently under review by the Statutory Auditors

