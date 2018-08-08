

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest losses. Persistent trade war concerns continue to weigh on investor sentiment. China has retaliated with a 25 percent tariff on $16 billion of U.S. goods after the U.S. Trade Representative's office revealed a list of Chinese goods that will be subject to tariffs.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.20 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.31 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.29 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.12 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.75 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.27 percent.



In Frankfurt, Lanxess advanced 5.42 percent after it announced plans to sell its remaining 50 percent stake in ARLANXEO to its joint venture partner Saudi Aramco.



In London, Paddy Power Betfair dropped 7.14 percent after the company revised downward its full-year outlook, despite registering strong earnings growth in the second quarter.



Prudential gained 3.67 percent after it reported results for the first half of the year.



China's exports growth exceeded expectations in July, despite the U.S. imposing tariffs on $34 billion Chinese goods.



Data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday that exports advanced 12.2 percent year-on-year in July. This was faster than the 10 percent rise economists had forecast.



At the same time, imports logged a strong double-digit growth of 27.3 percent from a year ago versus the expected growth of 16.5 percent.



Due to higher imports, the trade surplus fell to $28 billion in July, which was below the expected $38.9 billion level.



France's economic growth is set to improve in the third quarter, survey data from Bank of France showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 0.4 percent in the third quarter, compared to 0.2 percent growth seen in the second quarter.



