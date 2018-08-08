sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.08.2018 | 18:16
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, August 8

08 August 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 July 2018 was 251.96 pence (30 June 2018: 244.62 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 July 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc58.55.8%
FairFX Group plc42.819.1%
Northgate plc37.86.3%
STV Group plc32.118.5%
De La Rue plc25.04.7%
Woodford PCT plc15.72.3%
Boku Inc4.81.7%
GI Dynamics Inc4.548.4%
Board Intelligence Ltd*3.8*
Cenkos plc3.56.8%
Total of ten largest shareholdings228.5
Other investments38.3
Cash and accruals-14.8
Total NAV252.0

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2018 PR Newswire