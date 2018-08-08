Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

08 August 2018



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 July 2018 was 251.96 pence (30 June 2018: 244.62 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 July 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 58.5 5.8% FairFX Group plc 42.8 19.1% Northgate plc 37.8 6.3% STV Group plc 32.1 18.5% De La Rue plc 25.0 4.7% Woodford PCT plc 15.7 2.3% Boku Inc 4.8 1.7% GI Dynamics Inc 4.5 48.4% Board Intelligence Ltd* 3.8 * Cenkos plc 3.5 6.8% Total of ten largest shareholdings 228.5 Other investments 38.3 Cash and accruals -14.8 Total NAV 252.0

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080