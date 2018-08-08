The Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM) of Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) held on July 16, 2018, approved an extra distribution, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive 1 share in Modern Times Group AB (MTG) for every 21 (twenty one) shares held in Kinnevik. The ex-date is August 9, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687986