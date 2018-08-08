

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Wednesday and remained stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the session. The weak performance of the index heavyweights, particularly Roche, pressured the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.27 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,176.15. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.24 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.23 percent.



Roche declined 1.1 percent, Novartis fell 0.2 percent and Nestle lost 0.1 percent.



Sika was another notable loser, weakening by 1.1 percent. Swisscom decreased 0.6 percent and Lafargeholcim surrendered 0.4 percent.



Adecco was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 1.1 percent. ABB also finished higher by 0.6 percent.



