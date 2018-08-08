

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Reports has rated Apple Pay as the highest-rated mobile peer-to-peer payment service.



Consumer Reports compared Venmo, Square's Cash App, Facebook P2P Payments in Messenger, Zelle, and Apple Pay Cash. The test rated Apple's payment service as the better one as 'overall rating was significantly higher than for the other services.'



According to Consumer Reports, each of the five services that it tested were 'good enough to use.'



Apple Pay received the top overall score of 76, while Venmo came in at second with 69 points. Square Cash received 64, while Facebook Messenger payments scored 63 and Zelle came in at last with 50.



The overall score was based on payment authentication, data security, data privacy, customer support and broad access.



Apple Pay was the only service that got top marks from Consumer Reports for data privacy, as the tech giant limits it the amount of data it collects shares on users and their transactions. The company does not store credit card or debit card numbers.



However, the only drawback about Apple Pay, which Consumer Reports noted, was that to use Apple Pay a consumer required specific latest Apple iPhones and software.



An Apple spokesperson told CR that 'Apple Pay Cash is unique from an ease of use, privacy, and security standpoint, as Apple Pay Cash functions seamlessly through hardware, software, and the service all combined.'



Zelle, a service used by about 150 U.S. banks and credit unions, was rated good overall. However, it was the only service that ranked below average on data security and data privacy.



Consumer Reports says that Venmo, Cash App, and Facebook P2P Payments in Messenger are 'very good performers.' However, all three of these iOS and Android-friendly services received only fair scores for data privacy.



