Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2018) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX Energy" or the "Company") announces that it shall be naming a prospect in its Corentyne Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) at a ceremony in Guyana, presided by the Indigenous Peoples of that country on Friday August 10th, 2018.

There are no further operational updates at this time.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

